Nord/LB Reiterates €64.00 Price Target for Bayer (FRA:BAYN)

Bayer (FRA:BAYN) has been assigned a €64.00 ($74.42) target price by analysts at Nord/LB in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Nord/LB’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 15.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €61.00 ($70.93) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($104.65) price objective on shares of Bayer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on shares of Bayer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Barclays set a €90.00 ($104.65) price target on Bayer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($84.88) price target on Bayer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €81.12 ($94.32).

Get Bayer alerts:

Shares of BAYN stock opened at €75.73 ($88.06) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €72.24 and its 200-day moving average is €66.52. Bayer has a 1 year low of €91.58 ($106.49) and a 1 year high of €123.82 ($143.98).

About Bayer

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

Read More: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.