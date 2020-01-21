Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,595 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 31 shares during the quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOC. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 81.9% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 140,313 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,337,000 after buying an additional 63,195 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1,340.9% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 317 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 377.4% during the second quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 1,012 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 270.3% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 611 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NOC. Barclays set a $415.00 price target on Northrop Grumman and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $437.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on Northrop Grumman from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. TheStreet downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $374.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $375.45.

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $379.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $64.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.29. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $262.77 and a 1 year high of $384.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $356.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $355.24.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $8.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 20.39 EPS for the current year.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

