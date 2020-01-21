Novartis (VTX:NOVN) Given a CHF 113 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 113 price objective on Novartis (VTX:NOVN) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NOVN. Bank of America set a CHF 104 price objective on Novartis and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group set a CHF 89 price objective on Novartis and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Barclays set a CHF 85 price objective on Novartis and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 96 price objective on Novartis and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 91 price objective on Novartis and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of CHF 95.

Novartis has a 12 month low of CHF 72.45 and a 12 month high of CHF 88.30.

About Novartis

