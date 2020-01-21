Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Wedbush raised their price target on the stock from $24.00 to $27.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Nuance Communications traded as high as $19.94 and last traded at $19.93, with a volume of 145118 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.73.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. TheStreet raised Nuance Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley raised Nuance Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine lowered Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.80.

Get Nuance Communications alerts:

In other news, EVP Thomas L. Beaudoin sold 12,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total value of $220,536.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 240,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,299,368.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Wendy Cassity sold 13,656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total value of $239,116.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,954,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,374 shares of company stock valued at $1,108,662. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NUAN. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Nuance Communications by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 373,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,667,000 after purchasing an additional 47,550 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its stake in Nuance Communications by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 60,490 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Equitec Specialists LLC acquired a new stake in Nuance Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $446,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Nuance Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $574,000. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new stake in Nuance Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,361,000. 90.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.15 and a 200 day moving average of $16.86. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $471.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Nuance Communications Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Nuance Communications Company Profile (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. With decades of domain and AI expertise, Nuance works with thousands of organizations globally across healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, government, and retail – to create stronger relationships and better experiences for their customers and workforce.

See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuance Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuance Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.