OFS Credit Company Inc (OCCI) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 23rd

OFS Credit Company Inc (NASDAQ:OCCI) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 10th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Friday, January 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd.

OFS Credit has a dividend payout ratio of -152.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect OFS Credit to earn $1.89 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 107.9%.

Get OFS Credit alerts:

OCCI traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.15. 1,672 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,741. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.20 and a 200 day moving average of $16.80. OFS Credit has a 12-month low of $14.65 and a 12-month high of $19.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OFS Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th.

About OFS Credit

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for OFS Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFS Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.