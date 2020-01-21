Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Olympic Steel, Inc. is a leading U.S. metals service center focused on the direct sale and distribution of large volumes of processed carbon, coated and stainless flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate steel and aluminum products. The Company’s CTI subsidiary is a leading distributor of steel tubing, bar, pipe, valves and fittings, and fabricates pressure parts for the electric utility industry. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Olympic Steel from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th.

NASDAQ ZEUS opened at $16.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $176.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.43 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.27 and a 200-day moving average of $14.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Olympic Steel has a 1-year low of $9.99 and a 1-year high of $20.24.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZEUS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Olympic Steel by 196.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 125.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 4,179.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 6,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olympic Steel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. 65.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olympic Steel Company Profile

Olympic Steel, Inc processes and distributes metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

