Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.74% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “OneSpan Inc. provides software services. The Company designs and develops security software and e-signature solutions which protects devices and financial transactions from fraud and misuse. It delivers risk analytics, mobile security and authentication services. OneSpan Inc., formerly known as Vasco Data Sec, is based in Chicago, United States. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Onespan from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

Shares of NASDAQ OSPN opened at $20.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $805.84 million, a P/E ratio of 100.23, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.02. Onespan has a 12-month low of $12.81 and a 12-month high of $21.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.21. Onespan had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $79.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Onespan’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Onespan will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Onespan news, Director T Kendall Hunt sold 134,219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total value of $2,708,539.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,522,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,436,987. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 550,221 shares of company stock valued at $10,913,660 in the last quarter. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Onespan during the 4th quarter worth $1,255,000. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its holdings in Onespan by 0.5% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 346,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,021,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Onespan by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Onespan by 0.5% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,047,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,184,000 after buying an additional 4,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Onespan by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,016,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,736,000 after buying an additional 5,714 shares in the last quarter. 67.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Onespan Company Profile

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

