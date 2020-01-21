Onto Innovation (NASDAQ:ONTO) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Onto Innovation (NASDAQ:ONTO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $44.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.59% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Onto Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

Onto Innovation stock opened at $40.15 on Tuesday. Onto Innovation has a 12 month low of $26.51 and a 12 month high of $40.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.88.

Onto Innovation (NASDAQ:ONTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $73.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.66, for a total transaction of $866,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 667,117 shares in the company, valued at $23,122,275.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

About Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control defect inspection and metrology, advanced packaging lithography, and process control software systems used by microelectronic device manufacturers. It offers process and yield management solutions used in bare silicon wafer production and processing facilities, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

Featured Article: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.