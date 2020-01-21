Ontology (ONT) Market Cap Tops $418.97 Million

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 21st. One Ontology coin can now be bought for approximately $0.66 or 0.00007592 BTC on major exchanges including Bitbns, BitMart, Indodax and Hotbit. In the last week, Ontology has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar. Ontology has a total market capitalization of $418.97 million and approximately $327.72 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ontology alerts:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00009280 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002198 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001433 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000080 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

About Ontology

Ontology (CRYPTO:ONT) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 637,351,170 coins. The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ontology is ont.io.

Ontology Coin Trading

Ontology can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bibox, Hotbit, OKEx, BCEX, Indodax, Bitbns, Gate.io, Kucoin, Huobi, BitMart, Koinex, Binance and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ontology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ontology and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.