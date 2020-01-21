Osram Licht (ETR:OSR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $45.90

Osram Licht AG (ETR:OSR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €45.90 ($53.37) and last traded at €45.83 ($53.29), with a volume of 5830 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €45.80 ($53.26).

The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €43.63 and its 200 day moving average is €38.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.83.

Osram Licht Company Profile (ETR:OSR)

OSRAM Licht AG provides various lighting products and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Opto Semiconductors, Specialty Lighting, and Lighting Solutions & Systems. The company manufactures light-emitting diodes (LEDs) that are used in general lighting, automotive, consumer, and industrial applications, as well as infrared, laser, and optical sensors for the automotive, smartphone, wearable, general lighting, industrial lighting, and projection sectors, as well as lighting for plants.

Read More: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Osram Licht Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osram Licht and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.