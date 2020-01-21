PACCAR (PCAR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.51 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect PACCAR to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ PCAR opened at $78.52 on Tuesday. PACCAR has a one year low of $60.96 and a one year high of $83.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.26.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $2.30 dividend. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.51%.

In other PACCAR news, VP Douglas S. Grandstaff sold 1,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $100,346.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,546.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gary Lee Moore sold 39,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total transaction of $3,009,277.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,619,462.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,949 shares of company stock valued at $8,207,798 in the last ninety days. 2.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PACCAR from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. OTR Global lowered shares of PACCAR from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.84.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

