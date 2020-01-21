Patrizia Immobilien (SWX:P1Z) PT Set at €23.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €23.00 ($26.74) price objective on Patrizia Immobilien (SWX:P1Z) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on shares of Patrizia Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Baader Bank set a €23.00 ($26.74) price objective on shares of Patrizia Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €23.00 ($26.74) price objective on shares of Patrizia Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Bankhaus Lampe set a €21.00 ($24.42) price objective on shares of Patrizia Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €17.90 ($20.81) price objective on shares of Patrizia Immobilien and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Patrizia Immobilien currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €22.27 ($25.90).

Patrizia Immobilien has a 1 year low of €17.00 ($19.77) and a 1 year high of €24.34 ($28.30).

