Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Saga (LON:SAGA)

Saga (LON:SAGA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

SAGA has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Saga in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Saga from GBX 60 ($0.79) to GBX 55 ($0.72) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 99.60 ($1.31).

Get Saga alerts:

Shares of SAGA stock opened at GBX 46.74 ($0.61) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.23, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $524.42 million and a PE ratio of -2.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 49.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 47.58. Saga has a 1-year low of GBX 31.78 ($0.42) and a 1-year high of GBX 125.90 ($1.66).

Saga Company Profile

Saga plc engages in insurance, travel, personal finance, healthcare, retirement villages, and media businesses in the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: Insurance, Travel, and Emerging Businesses and Central Costs. It offers car, caravan, motorhome, breakdown cover, home, landlord, holiday home, home emergency, pet, travel, boat, health, personal accident, and life insurance, as well as accidental death benefit products.

Featured Article: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Saga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.