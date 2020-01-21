Peel Hunt Reiterates “Add” Rating for Ibstock (LON:IBST)

Ibstock (LON:IBST)‘s stock had its “add” rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on IBST. UBS Group lowered Ibstock to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 260 ($3.42) to GBX 310 ($4.08) in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Ibstock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 289 ($3.80) target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Ibstock to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 293 ($3.85) to GBX 268 ($3.53) in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.42) price target on shares of Ibstock in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Ibstock from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 310 ($4.08) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 284.63 ($3.74).

Shares of LON IBST opened at GBX 291.40 ($3.83) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.00. Ibstock has a 1-year low of GBX 207 ($2.72) and a 1-year high of GBX 323.98 ($4.26). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 295.68 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 251.15.

Ibstock Company Profile

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells a range of clay and concrete products in the United Kingdom and the United States. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products.

