Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for DP Poland (LON:DPP)

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of DP Poland (LON:DPP) in a research report report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Shares of LON:DPP opened at GBX 7.53 ($0.10) on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 5.70. The stock has a market cap of $19.08 million and a PE ratio of -3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.58, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.42. DP Poland has a one year low of GBX 3.60 ($0.05) and a one year high of GBX 14.53 ($0.19).

DP Poland Company Profile

DP Poland plc, through its subsidiary, DP Polska SA, develops and operates Domino's Pizza stores under master franchise agreement in Poland. It also sub-franchises the right to develop and operate Domino's Pizza stores. The company operates 32 corporately managed Domino's stores and 24 sub-franchised stores in 25 cities in Poland.

