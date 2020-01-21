Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for STV Group (LON:STVG)

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of STV Group (LON:STVG) in a research report report published on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of STV Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Get STV Group alerts:

Shares of LON STVG opened at GBX 445 ($5.85) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $174.40 million and a PE ratio of 13.20. STV Group has a 52-week low of GBX 331 ($4.35) and a 52-week high of GBX 455 ($5.99). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 405.59 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 381.20.

About STV Group

STV Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and broadcasts television programs in the United Kingdom. The company operates in Broadcast, Digital, Productions, and External Lottery Management segments. It provides news, sports, entertainment, weather, competitions, video on demand, and STV programs.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for STV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.