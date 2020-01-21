Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for WH Smith (LON:SMWH)

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of WH Smith (LON:SMWH) in a research report released on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on SMWH. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of WH Smith from GBX 2,500 ($32.89) to GBX 3,000 ($39.46) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 2,570 ($33.81) target price on shares of WH Smith in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of WH Smith in a report on Friday, October 11th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,550 ($33.54) target price on shares of WH Smith in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a GBX 2,750 ($36.17) target price (up previously from GBX 2,600 ($34.20)) on shares of WH Smith in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,485.63 ($32.70).

LON SMWH opened at GBX 2,522 ($33.18) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,543.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,215.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.62, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.07. WH Smith has a one year low of GBX 1,836 ($24.15) and a one year high of GBX 2,660 ($34.99). The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95.

In other news, insider Simon Emeny bought 2,000 shares of WH Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,238 ($29.44) per share, with a total value of £44,760 ($58,879.24).

About WH Smith

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2018, it operated 867 units primarily in airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and workplaces.

