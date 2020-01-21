Peel Hunt Upgrades Moneysupermarket.Com Group (LON:MONY) to “Add”

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group (LON:MONY) to an add rating in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

MONY has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 415 ($5.46) price target (down previously from GBX 430 ($5.66)) on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on Moneysupermarket.Com Group from GBX 375 ($4.93) to GBX 365 ($4.80) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Moneysupermarket.Com Group to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 350 ($4.60) to GBX 300 ($3.95) in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 385 ($5.06) price target on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 350 ($4.60).

MONY opened at GBX 325.70 ($4.28) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 329.85 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 357.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion and a PE ratio of 18.61. Moneysupermarket.Com Group has a 1 year low of GBX 287.10 ($3.78) and a 1 year high of GBX 419.80 ($5.52).

Moneysupermarket.Com Group Company Profile

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates price and product comparison, and editorial based Websites in the United Kingdom. It operates in Insurance, Money, and Home Services segments. The company also provides financial intermediary services. Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC was founded in 1993 and is based in Chester, the United Kingdom.

