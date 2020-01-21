Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Research Coverage Started at Rosenblatt Securities

Equities researchers at Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Pegasystems to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.67.

Shares of NASDAQ PEGA traded up $1.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.13. The company had a trading volume of 59,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,713. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.96. Pegasystems has a 12 month low of $53.29 and a 12 month high of $86.60. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.80 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23). Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 14.16% and a negative net margin of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $216.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pegasystems will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard H. Jones sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total value of $1,121,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 299,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,990,478.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas I. Kra sold 6,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total value of $481,473.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,713,237.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,287 shares of company stock valued at $3,954,867. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEGA. Luxor Capital Group LP grew its holdings in Pegasystems by 24.2% during the third quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 3,283,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,430,000 after purchasing an additional 640,640 shares during the period. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Pegasystems by 23.7% during the third quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 2,065,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,572,000 after purchasing an additional 395,247 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pegasystems during the second quarter valued at $17,867,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in Pegasystems by 17.6% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,252,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,241,000 after purchasing an additional 187,081 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Pegasystems by 9.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,975,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,652,000 after purchasing an additional 164,998 shares during the period. 45.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, India, and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

