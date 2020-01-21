Pembina Pipeline Corp (TSE:PPL) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.21 Per Share

Pembina Pipeline Corp (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

Shares of PPL stock opened at C$50.48 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$48.24 and its 200-day moving average price is C$48.23. Pembina Pipeline has a 12 month low of C$43.76 and a 12 month high of C$51.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.20.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.10 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.5200001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pembina Pipeline news, Senior Officer Claudia D’orazio sold 69,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.00, for a total value of C$3,476,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,369 shares in the company, valued at C$268,450. Also, Senior Officer Paul John Murphy sold 15,000 shares of Pembina Pipeline stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.15, for a total transaction of C$752,293.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$649,881.28.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$54.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Friday, January 10th. CIBC upped their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$54.00 price target on Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Pembina Pipeline presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$55.30.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

