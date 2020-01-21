PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for 1.8% of Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 5.6% during the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 15,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 677,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,830,000 after purchasing an additional 16,041 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 6.8% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 60,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843 shares during the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% during the second quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 109,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,412,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 7.9% during the third quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 18,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $141.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $196.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.00 and a 52 week high of $141.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 67.49%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Guggenheim set a $130.00 price objective on PepsiCo and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on PepsiCo from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.53.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

