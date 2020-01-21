Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $70.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $60.00. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.60% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PRGO. ValuEngine lowered shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Perrigo from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Perrigo from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Perrigo from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Perrigo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.80.

PRGO opened at $59.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.61, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.46. Perrigo has a 1-year low of $40.68 and a 1-year high of $60.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Perrigo had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 9.39%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Perrigo will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Grainne Quinn sold 2,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $100,614.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,047 shares in the company, valued at $149,546.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald Craig Janish sold 2,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total transaction of $120,957.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,699.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,774 shares of company stock valued at $347,865. 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Perrigo by 3.2% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Perrigo by 1.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Perrigo by 6.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Perrigo by 1.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Perrigo by 43.1% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

