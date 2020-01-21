Plexus (PLXS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) will post its Q1 2020 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 22nd. Analysts expect Plexus to post earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter. Plexus has set its Q1 2020 guidance at $0.87-0.97 EPS and its Q1 guidance at $0.87-0.97 EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Plexus had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Plexus to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Plexus stock opened at $79.03 on Tuesday. Plexus has a 52 week low of $49.35 and a 52 week high of $80.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 0.98.

PLXS has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Plexus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Sidoti lowered shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

In other Plexus news, VP Steven J. Frisch sold 3,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $274,606.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,191,547.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Dean A. Foate sold 6,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total transaction of $524,529.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 202,753 shares in the company, valued at $15,628,201.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 196,293 shares of company stock worth $14,551,812. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services. The company provides its solutions to companies in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense sectors.

