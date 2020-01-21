Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) vs. iCo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ICOTF) Head to Head Contrast

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) and iCo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ICOTF) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

Get Portola Pharmaceuticals alerts:

This table compares Portola Pharmaceuticals and iCo Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Portola Pharmaceuticals -275.13% -282.04% -57.81% iCo Therapeutics N/A -929.42% -182.23%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Portola Pharmaceuticals and iCo Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Portola Pharmaceuticals $40.13 million 27.87 -$350.22 million ($5.01) -2.87 iCo Therapeutics N/A N/A -$1.30 million N/A N/A

iCo Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Portola Pharmaceuticals.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Portola Pharmaceuticals and iCo Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Portola Pharmaceuticals 0 4 4 0 2.50 iCo Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Portola Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $35.00, indicating a potential upside of 143.56%. Given Portola Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Portola Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than iCo Therapeutics.

Risk & Volatility

Portola Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2, suggesting that its share price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iCo Therapeutics has a beta of 2.1, suggesting that its share price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Portola Pharmaceuticals beats iCo Therapeutics on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Portola Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics in the areas of thrombosis and other hematologic disorders and inflammation in the United States. The company offers Andexxa, an antidote for patients treated with rivaroxaban and apixaban when reversal of anticoagulation is needed due to life-threatening or uncontrolled bleeding; and Bevyxxa (betrixaban), an oral, once-daily Factor Xa inhibitor for the prevention of venous thromboembolism in adult patients hospitalized for an acute medical illness. It is also advancing cerdulatinib, a dual spleen tyrosine kinase and janus kinases inhibitor in development for the treatment of hematologic cancers. In addition, the company is developing PRT2761, a Syk inhibitor that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment for allergic conjunctivitis. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb; Pfizer Inc.; Bayer Pharma, AG; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Daiichi Sankyo, Inc.; Millennium Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; SRX Cardio; LLC; Ora; and Astellas Pharma Inc. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

iCo Therapeutics Company Profile

iCo Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of drug candidates to treat sight and life threatening diseases. Its in-licensed product candidates include iCo-008, a human monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat sight threatening ocular allergies and various systemic disease indications; and Oral AmpB Delivery System that is in pre-clinical stage used for the treatment of systemic fungal infections. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Portola Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portola Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.