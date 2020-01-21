Preferred Bank (PFBC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) will release its Q4 2019 earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 22nd. Analysts expect Preferred Bank to post earnings of $1.26 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of PFBC stock opened at $60.80 on Tuesday. Preferred Bank has a 12-month low of $41.98 and a 12-month high of $60.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $915.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 6th. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.37%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PFBC. Raymond James lowered Preferred Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. B. Riley upped their target price on Preferred Bank from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Preferred Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Preferred Bank Company Profile

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

