President Energy (LON:PPC) Rating Reiterated by FinnCap

FinnCap reaffirmed their corporate rating on shares of President Energy (LON:PPC) in a research report report published on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating on shares of President Energy in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

Shares of LON:PPC opened at GBX 4.04 ($0.05) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $47.11 million and a P/E ratio of 13.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.31. President Energy has a 12-month low of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 9.80 ($0.13). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 4.84.

President Energy Company Profile

President Energy PLC engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in South America. The company holds interests in the Pirity and Hernandarias concessions located in the Pirity Sub-Basin in Paraguay; the CNO-8 Puesto Guardian, and Matorras and Ocultar licenses in Argentina; and the Las Bases and Puesto Prado Concessions in Rio Negro Province, Argentina.

