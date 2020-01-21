Privatix Price Reaches $0.26 (PRIX)

Privatix (CURRENCY:PRIX) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 21st. In the last seven days, Privatix has traded up 15% against the US dollar. One Privatix token can currently be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00003033 BTC on exchanges including COSS, Mercatox and YoBit. Privatix has a total market cap of $288,581.00 and approximately $1,577.00 worth of Privatix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002729 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $322.63 or 0.03719144 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011555 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00202395 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000722 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00031203 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00129227 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Privatix Profile

Privatix’s genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Privatix’s total supply is 1,275,455 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,096,900 tokens. Privatix’s official Twitter account is @Privatix1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Privatix’s official message board is medium.com/privatix. The Reddit community for Privatix is /r/privatix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Privatix is privatix.io.

Buying and Selling Privatix

Privatix can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, COSS and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Privatix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Privatix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Privatix using one of the exchanges listed above.

