Q BioMed (OTCMKTS:QBIO) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Q BioMed (OTCMKTS:QBIO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Q BioMed Inc. is a biomedical acceleration and development company. It focuses on licensing, acquiring, and providing resources to life sciences and healthcare companies. Q BioMed Inc. is based in New York. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Q BioMed from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS QBIO opened at $2.22 on Friday. Q BioMed has a 1-year low of $0.34 and a 1-year high of $2.55. The company has a market cap of $43.98 million, a PE ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 5.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.10.

Q BioMed Inc, a biomedical acceleration and development company, focuses on licensing, acquiring, and providing resources to life sciences and healthcare companies. The company offers Strontium Chloride SR89, a radiopharmaceutical therapeutic for the treatment of bone cancer pain therapies. It is also developing Man-01, a pre-clinical lead candidate for the treatment of primary open angle glaucoma; BM-001 for the treatment of rare pediatric nonverbal autism spectrum disorder; and Uttroside-B for liver cancer.

