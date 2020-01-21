Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Iamgold Corp Issued By Cormark (TSE:IMG)

Iamgold Corp (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) – Analysts at Cormark cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Iamgold in a research note issued on Friday, January 17th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the mining company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.10. Cormark also issued estimates for Iamgold’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Iamgold (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$362.27 million for the quarter.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on IMG. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Iamgold from C$5.50 to C$5.25 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Iamgold from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Iamgold from C$7.25 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$6.09.

TSE:IMG opened at C$3.95 on Monday. Iamgold has a twelve month low of C$3.08 and a twelve month high of C$5.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$4.53 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.75.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.

