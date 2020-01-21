Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Installed Building Products in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now forecasts that the construction company will earn $0.66 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.64. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Installed Building Products’ Q2 2020 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.74 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.08 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on IBP. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.41.

Installed Building Products stock opened at $74.73 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.76 and a 200-day moving average of $62.93. Installed Building Products has a one year low of $37.37 and a one year high of $76.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.13.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.13. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 45.94% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $396.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IBP. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Installed Building Products by 527.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,588 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Installed Building Products by 178.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,954 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Vikas Verma sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $670,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 81,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,489,645. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jay P. Elliott sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total transaction of $1,416,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 23,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,666,559.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

