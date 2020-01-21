Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for People’s United Financial, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:PBCT)

People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) – Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of People’s United Financial in a report released on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.33. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for People’s United Financial’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The business had revenue of $506.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of People’s United Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Stephens cut their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub lowered shares of People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $17.50 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.60.

People’s United Financial stock opened at $16.05 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.05. People’s United Financial has a fifty-two week low of $13.81 and a fifty-two week high of $18.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PBCT. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 10.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 138,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 13,596 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 1,653.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 18.9% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 312,555 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,246,000 after purchasing an additional 49,768 shares in the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd lifted its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 1.1% in the second quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 128,645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 58.2% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 9,354 shares in the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other People’s United Financial news, VP David K. Norton sold 238,350 shares of People’s United Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total value of $3,968,527.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 290,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,836,675.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George P. Carter sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total transaction of $252,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,044.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 414,912 shares of company stock worth $10,339,781. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 1st will be paid a $0.177 dividend. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is currently 51.08%.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

