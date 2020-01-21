Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Boosted by Oppenheimer

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 16th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.46 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.45. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Morgan Stanley’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.17 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.30 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.87 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. JMP Securities cut shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, Pritchard Capital upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.58.

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $57.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.39. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $38.76 and a twelve month high of $57.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.45 and a 200-day moving average of $45.93.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 45.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 29.7% in the third quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133 shares during the last quarter. FSI Group LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the third quarter valued at $3,818,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 5.7% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 650,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,770,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 246.8% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Paul C. Wirth sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $1,227,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 146,816 shares in the company, valued at $7,205,729.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Keishi Hotsuki sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $1,276,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 254,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,492,332.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,105 shares of company stock valued at $5,013,869 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

