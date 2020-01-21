Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for PNC Financial Services Group Inc Cut by Analyst (NYSE:PNC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 15th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.71 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.76. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for PNC Financial Services Group’s Q2 2020 earnings at $3.06 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $3.21 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $12.18 EPS.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.05. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

PNC has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $139.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.35.

PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $153.36 on Monday. PNC Financial Services Group has a 12-month low of $118.70 and a 12-month high of $161.79. The company has a market capitalization of $68.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $157.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

In other news, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.29, for a total value of $304,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,224,283.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph E. Rockey sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,550,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 174,623 shares of company stock valued at $26,594,817 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 99.0% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 112.8% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 108.8% in the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. 79.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

