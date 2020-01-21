Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for UnitedHealth Group Inc Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of UnitedHealth Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now expects that the healthcare conglomerate will post earnings per share of $3.58 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.15. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s Q2 2020 earnings at $4.24 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $4.26 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $18.97 EPS.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $60.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.17 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 5.71%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.28 EPS.

UNH has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Sunday. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $312.00 target price (up from $294.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, November 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $279.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.50.

Shares of UNH opened at $298.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $282.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.70. UnitedHealth Group has a one year low of $208.07 and a one year high of $300.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $290.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $256.42.

In other news, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.77, for a total value of $2,018,498.00. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 1,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.04, for a total value of $300,182.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,531,052.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 154 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 329.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 159 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 212.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 175 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

