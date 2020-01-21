Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Eastgroup Properties in a research report issued on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.28 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.27. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Eastgroup Properties’ Q3 2020 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.34 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.23 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.41 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.55 EPS.

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.65). Eastgroup Properties had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 28.07%. The business had revenue of $83.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Eastgroup Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EGP. Stifel Nicolaus set a $145.00 price objective on Eastgroup Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eastgroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eastgroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $109.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.00.

NYSE EGP opened at $135.58 on Monday. Eastgroup Properties has a twelve month low of $96.49 and a twelve month high of $138.15. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.07 and its 200 day moving average is $127.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Eastgroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. Eastgroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.24%.

In related news, Director David H. Hoster II sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.84, for a total value of $797,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 167,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,270,094.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastgroup Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Eastgroup Properties during the second quarter worth $37,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Eastgroup Properties in the third quarter worth $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Eastgroup Properties by 1,773.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Eastgroup Properties in the third quarter worth $117,000. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

