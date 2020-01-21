Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:BECN)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.19).

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also commented on BECN. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Beacon Roofing Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target (down from $33.00) on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Raymond James lowered Beacon Roofing Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

NASDAQ:BECN opened at $35.76 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -60.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Beacon Roofing Supply has a twelve month low of $26.50 and a twelve month high of $40.00.

In other news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 5,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $174,408.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,519 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,701.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard W. Frost acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.05 per share, with a total value of $90,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,119,332.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 296.4% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 129,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,338,000 after purchasing an additional 96,727 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,400,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,966,000 after purchasing an additional 6,754 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the third quarter worth approximately $391,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 68.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 167,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,615,000 after purchasing an additional 67,914 shares in the last quarter.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

