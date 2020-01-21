Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) Lowered by Analyst

Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Navient in a research report issued on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.67. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Navient’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

NAVI has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut Navient from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub cut Navient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. TheStreet cut Navient from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Barclays cut Navient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Navient in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Shares of NAVI opened at $13.86 on Monday. Navient has a 12-month low of $10.65 and a 12-month high of $15.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.79 and its 200 day moving average is $13.43. The company has a quick ratio of 13.16, a current ratio of 13.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.13.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. Navient had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $312.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.33 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Navient by 190.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Navient during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Navient during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Navient during the 2nd quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Navient during the 3rd quarter valued at $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company holds and acquires Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions.

