Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Reduced by Analyst

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 16th. Wedbush analyst C. Svezia now forecasts that the textile maker will earn $1.94 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.96. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

COLM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $125.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. DA Davidson lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $129.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.17.

COLM opened at $95.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.64. Columbia Sportswear has a 1-year low of $84.41 and a 1-year high of $109.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $906.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.31 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the third quarter worth $47,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 46.7% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 531 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the third quarter valued at $60,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the third quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 82.5% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,670 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. 37.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Sarah Bany sold 10,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.61, for a total value of $976,837.43. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,154,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,730,398.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Gertrude Boyle Trust sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total transaction of $4,681,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,014,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,033,159.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 540,000 shares of company stock worth $49,419,456 in the last three months. Insiders own 56.57% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

Read More: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.