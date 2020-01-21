Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Hershey Co Reduced by Piper Sandler (NYSE:HSY)

Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Hershey in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now expects that the company will earn $1.74 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.75. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Hershey’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $6.11 EPS.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.01. Hershey had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 77.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HSY. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 27th. UBS Group set a $147.00 target price on shares of Hershey and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.27.

Shares of HSY stock opened at $150.85 on Monday. Hershey has a 1 year low of $100.80 and a 1 year high of $162.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $147.64 and its 200-day moving average is $149.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Hershey by 0.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,273,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,121,000 after buying an additional 127,820 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Hershey by 5.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,555,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,011,000 after buying an additional 401,710 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Hershey by 14.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,237,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,831,000 after buying an additional 152,380 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hershey by 34,749.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,015,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,154,000 after buying an additional 1,012,935 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Hershey by 59.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 986,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,243,000 after buying an additional 367,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.15, for a total value of $211,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,429 shares in the company, valued at $21,515,353.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total transaction of $53,973.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,986 shares in the company, valued at $2,325,643.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,398 shares of company stock worth $7,145,227 over the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

