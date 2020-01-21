Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Paylocity Holding Corp Lowered by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Paylocity in a report released on Friday, January 17th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Schwartz now forecasts that the software maker will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.58. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Paylocity’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $126.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.15 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. KeyCorp raised their target price on Paylocity from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Paylocity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Paylocity in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.08.

PCTY opened at $141.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 136.16, a PEG ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $125.11 and a 200-day moving average of $109.04. Paylocity has a 52 week low of $64.69 and a 52 week high of $141.78.

In other Paylocity news, CAO Andrew Cappotelli sold 2,109 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total value of $253,290.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,547,248.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael R. Haske sold 17,197 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total value of $2,211,190.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 796,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,464,373.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 504,350 shares of company stock valued at $58,701,709 in the last quarter. 37.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,807 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 11,438 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the 3rd quarter worth $12,897,000. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,601 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 11,824 shares in the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

