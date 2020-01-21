Q4 2019 Earnings Estimate for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Issued By KeyCorp

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report released on Wednesday, January 15th. KeyCorp analyst J. Sadler anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on MPW. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays set a $22.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.35.

Shares of NYSE:MPW opened at $22.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.55. Medical Properties Trust has a one year low of $16.82 and a one year high of $22.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a current ratio of 6.27.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $224.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.40 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 41.57%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.91%.

In other news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total transaction of $102,096.00. Also, insider Holzgrefe Richard acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.09 per share, for a total transaction of $44,500.00. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 4.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,568,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,038,870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531,875 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,070,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $786,026,000 after acquiring an additional 702,061 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 12.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,621,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030,387 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 10,348.1% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,042,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,742,000 after acquiring an additional 6,974,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 33.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,779,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438,268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.