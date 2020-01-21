Q4 2019 Earnings Forecast for Superior Gold Inc (CVE:SGI) Issued By Cormark

Superior Gold Inc (CVE:SGI) – Cormark boosted their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Superior Gold in a research note issued on Thursday, January 16th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.08) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.09). Cormark also issued estimates for Superior Gold’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS and Q2 2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Get Superior Gold alerts:

Separately, Pi Financial set a C$0.75 price target on Superior Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Shares of SGI opened at C$0.71 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $64.98 million and a P/E ratio of -4.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.46, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.92. Superior Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$0.38 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.14.

Superior Gold (CVE:SGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$35.35 million during the quarter.

Superior Gold Company Profile

Superior Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold resource properties. Its principal asset is the Plutonic gold Mine that is located approximately 800km north east of Perth, Western Australia. The company was formerly known as 2525908 Ontario Inc and changed its name to Superior Gold Inc December 2016.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.