Q4 2019 EPS Estimates for Southwest Gas Holdings Inc Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:SWX)

Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for Southwest Gas in a report issued on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Sighinolfi now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.44 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.43. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Southwest Gas’ FY2023 earnings at $4.63 EPS.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $725.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.10 million. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 6.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.60.

Shares of NYSE SWX opened at $76.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.61. Southwest Gas has a 52-week low of $74.02 and a 52-week high of $92.94. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is 59.24%.

In related news, Director Robert L. Boughner acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $76.49 per share, with a total value of $382,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,939,434.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 5,450 shares of company stock valued at $416,561 over the last three months. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWX. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 725.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 30,584 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 6,708.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. 82.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,047,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

