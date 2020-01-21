Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report released on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.28. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Physicians Realty Trust’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Physicians Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.41.

NYSE:DOC opened at $19.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.09, a PEG ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.97. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $16.55 and a 1 year high of $19.44.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.18). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 1.79%. The company had revenue of $107.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.01 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.19%.

In other Physicians Realty Trust news, CEO John T. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total value of $93,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Theiler purchased 4,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.19 per share, for a total transaction of $75,488.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 10,253 shares of company stock worth $187,926 and have sold 15,000 shares worth $280,500. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 47.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 529.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

