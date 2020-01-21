QCR (QCRH) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $60.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.10 million. QCR had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 19.58%. On average, analysts expect QCR to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of QCR stock opened at $42.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $670.02 million, a P/E ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.83. QCR has a one year low of $31.56 and a one year high of $44.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.79%.

In other news, CFO Todd A. Gipple sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total transaction of $207,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,628.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QCRH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens cut QCR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. BidaskClub cut QCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised QCR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised QCR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.33.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include noninterest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered time deposits.

