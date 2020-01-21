QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Position Lessened by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,447 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 14,346 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $10,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patten Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,249 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 4,382 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 17,153 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 8,845 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on QCOM. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Mizuho raised QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, DZ Bank raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.84.

QCOM stock traded down $2.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 433,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,541,227. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.10 and a 52 week high of $96.17. The stock has a market cap of $109.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.73.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The wireless technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 77.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.32%.

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 5,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $466,093.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,602. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.07, for a total transaction of $1,276,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,832 shares in the company, valued at $1,942,318.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,744 shares of company stock worth $9,631,265 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Read More: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.