Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.25.

PWR has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird raised Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. DA Davidson raised Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Quanta Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th.

In other news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 5,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.86, for a total value of $252,809.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,057.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jerry K. Lemon sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total value of $120,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,104.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 58,164 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Crow Point Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Crow Point Partners LLC now owns 9,848 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 17,080 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,038 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. 88.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PWR opened at $41.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Quanta Services has a one year low of $32.11 and a one year high of $44.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.71.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 2.81%. Quanta Services’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quanta Services will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is 7.91%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

