Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

1/8/2020 – Advanced Micro Devices was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $38.00.

1/7/2020 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $48.00 to $55.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/3/2020 – Advanced Micro Devices was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “AMD is benefiting from strong adoption of latest Ryzen, Radeon and EPYC server processors. Further, accelerated adoption of AMD’s products in the PC, gaming and data center industries remains a key catalyst. Strength in GPU ASPs primarily driven by higher datacenter GPU sales bodes well. Also, growing clout of GPU’s driven by increasing adoption of AI techniques and ML tools in industries like gaming, automotive and blockchain hold promise. AMD’s collaborations with Baidu, Amazon, Tencent, Microsoft and JD.com are aiding it to expand business opportunities. Notably, shares of the company have outperformed the industry in the past year. However, a highly leveraged balance sheet remains a concern. Further, increasing expenses on product development amid stiff competition from NVIDIA and Intel is likely to weigh on profitability.”

1/2/2020 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Nomura from $40.00 to $58.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/31/2019 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $52.00 to $65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/27/2019 – Advanced Micro Devices was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

12/24/2019 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $50.00 to $53.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/20/2019 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $39.00 to $51.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/18/2019 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $42.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/17/2019 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies from $35.00 to $40.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/17/2019 – Advanced Micro Devices had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Nomura.

12/5/2019 – Advanced Micro Devices had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

11/27/2019 – Advanced Micro Devices was downgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

11/27/2019 – Advanced Micro Devices was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $50.93 on Tuesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $19.05 and a one year high of $51.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 268.07, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 3.11.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 16.54%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 128,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total transaction of $4,695,390.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,830,767 shares in the company, valued at $103,436,226.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total transaction of $1,238,400.00. Insiders have sold 474,896 shares of company stock worth $17,391,343 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 177.2% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,153.8% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 978 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter worth $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 47.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 55.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

