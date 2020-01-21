Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Price Target Lowered to GBX 6,100 at Goldman Sachs Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) had its price target reduced by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 6,300 ($82.87) to GBX 6,100 ($80.24) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

RB has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 7,150 ($94.05) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 5,900 ($77.61) to GBX 5,300 ($69.72) and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a sell rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($65.77) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank set a GBX 7,500 ($98.66) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 8,500 ($111.81) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 6,651.18 ($87.49).

Shares of LON:RB opened at GBX 6,109 ($80.36) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $43.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.08. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12-month low of GBX 5,510 ($72.48) and a 12-month high of GBX 6,744 ($88.71). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 6,104 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 6,167.58.

In other Reckitt Benckiser Group news, insider Warren Tucker purchased 580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 5,810 ($76.43) per share, for a total transaction of £33,698 ($44,327.81).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

