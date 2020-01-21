Redrow plc (LON:RDW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Redrow plc (LON:RDW) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 772 ($10.16).

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 665 ($8.75) target price on shares of Redrow in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Redrow from GBX 700 ($9.21) to GBX 840 ($11.05) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 665 ($8.75) target price on shares of Redrow in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Redrow from GBX 704 ($9.26) to GBX 891 ($11.72) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Redrow from GBX 690 ($9.08) to GBX 860 ($11.31) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th.

Shares of LON RDW traded down GBX 6 ($0.08) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 786 ($10.34). The company had a trading volume of 289,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,321. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 735.94 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 629.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54. Redrow has a 52 week low of GBX 528 ($6.95) and a 52 week high of GBX 777.36 ($10.23).

In other news, insider Graham Cope sold 150,000 shares of Redrow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 664 ($8.73), for a total transaction of £996,000 ($1,310,181.53). Also, insider John F. Tutte purchased 28,249 shares of Redrow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 88 ($1.16) per share, for a total transaction of £24,859.12 ($32,700.76).

Redrow Company Profile

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

